CDC signs off on latest COVID shot, clearing way for updated vaccines

COVID is surging. What is the latest CDC quarantine, mask guidance?
Guidance related to isolating and mask wearing has changed over the past three years as medical professionals learned more about the virus.
The latest vaccines from pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech target more recent variants of the virus.
An updated COVID-19 shot was approved for use on Tuesday, opening up availability of better protection against infection ahead of the winter season.
An influential advisory panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the updated vaccines for people 6 months or older.
The agency's director signed off on the decision later on Tuesday, clearing the way for new vaccines to become available as early as this week.
The Food and Drug Administration gave its approval on Monday. The FDA says those who have received a COVID-19 shot in the last two months will need to wait to get the updated vaccine.
The COVID-19 public health emergency in the U.S. ended earlier this year, but the pandemic has continued. The CDC reports that hospitalizations due to the virus are up 8% in the last week. Deaths from the virus are also up 2% from the previous week, according to the CDC.
While health officials are warning about the rising numbers, they also note that Americans are more prepared to deal with COVID-19. In fact, a study released earlier this year shows that 96% of Americans have some sort of protection from the virus, either from vaccination or previous infection.
The updated vaccines are intended to target newer variants of COVID-19 and are expected to available "in the near future."
Once the FDA approves and the CDC signs off, the public could start getting the new booster as early as next week.
As infection rates rise, the first lady tested negative for the virus. The White House also reported that President Biden tested negative, again.
Doctors now have to take several factors into consideration, including age, immunity status and previous vaccinations.
