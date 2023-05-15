watch live
Health Care

CDC says Janssen COVID-19 vaccine no longer available in the US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are no longer available in the U.S.

A pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Scripps News Staff
May 15, 2023

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recently that doses of the well-known Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are no longer available in the U.S.

The CDC said U.S. government stock of the vaccine expired on May 7, and ordered that any remaining stock be disposed of to comply with state, local and federal rules. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that on Feb. 27, 2021 it issued an emergency use authorization for the Janssen single dose COVID-19 vaccine to prevent people 18 years old and older from contracting COVID-19.

The CDC said those who received one dose of the Janssen vaccine are considered to have received a single primary dose. 

The health agency said that those 18 and older who received one or two Janssen vaccine doses should receive one bivalent mRNA dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their previous dose. 

