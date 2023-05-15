CDC says Janssen COVID-19 vaccine no longer available in the US

What will change when the COVID-19 public health emergency expires?
Costs for testing and vaccination are expected to change. Work requirements for food assistance may be reinstated.LEARN MORE
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are no longer available in the U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recently that doses of the well-known Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are no longer available in the U.S.
The CDC said U.S. government stock of the vaccine expired on May 7, and ordered that any remaining stock be disposed of to comply with state, local and federal rules.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that on Feb. 27, 2021 it issued an emergency use authorization for the Janssen single dose COVID-19 vaccine to prevent people 18 years old and older from contracting COVID-19.
The CDC said those who received one dose of the Janssen vaccine are considered to have received a single primary dose.
The health agency said that those 18 and older who received one or two Janssen vaccine doses should receive one bivalent mRNA dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their previous dose.
Costs for testing and vaccination are expected to change. Work requirements for food assistance may be reinstated.LEARN MORE
The bill aims to prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries.
Tens of millions of people will be evaluated to see if they still qualify for Medicaid after the COVID public health emergency has ended.
Gender-affirming health care doesn't have to involve a transgender, non-binary, or gender-diverse patient at all.
Attorneys for Nashville's The Covenant School are asking a judge to block the release of some materials related to a mass shooting on campus.
Martha Stewart said of the 2023 SI cover feature, "I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."
According to data from Experian, car loan rates hover around 5% to over 20% depending on credit scores and whether the car is new or used.