Celine Dion shares update on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day

Celine Dion is sharing a message of encouragement amid her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome.
Speaking out on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, which is March 15, the singer said she one day hopes to return to the stage and live as normally as possible despite her diagnosis.
"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you," Dion wrote on Instagram.
The singer posted the message alongside a photo of her with her three sons.
"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" she said.
Dion first revealed in the fall of 2022 that she had stiff person syndrome, which is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms that limit mobility, as well as other symptoms like double vision and slurred speech, according to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
In December, the singer's sister Claudette Dion shared an update that Celine had lost control of her muscles. Prior to that, the singer had to cancel her European tour, which was scheduled to run from Aug. 26, 2023 through April 22, 2024.
While there is no cure for stiff person syndrome, working with a specialist and maintaining symptom control can make living with the disease more manageable, according to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Celine made a surprise and rare public appearance during the 66th annual Grammy Awards last month.
