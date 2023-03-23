Certain Hyundais and Kias may pose a fire risk. Here's what to do

Drivers of certain Kias and Hyundais are being advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures because they pose a potential fire risk.

A recall was announced Thursday for about 500,000 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Cruz models dating back to 2019. Kia's 2022 and 2023 Carnival minivan is also part of the recall.

According to a notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recalled vehicles are equipped with a tow hitch harness.

"Water accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire," the notice states.

Hyundai has reportedly received reports of one fire and numerous other reports of heat damage. Kia has not received any reports related to the recall.

The automakers plan to notify owners about the recall by mail in May.

Owners will be able to take their cars in for an "interim repair" where the tow hitch module will be inspected and the fuse will be removed, as necessary.

"Once the final repair is available, dealers will install a new fuse and wire extension kit," the recall notice says.

There will be no charge to the owners for the repairs.