Scripps News Tonight's Chance Seales speaks with Democratic Rep. Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee. Rep. Smith opens up about his new memoir "Lost and Broken." The 26-year member of Congress details his years-long struggle with anxiety and chronic pain and discusses the path he's taken to move forward and find the right treatment.
Chance Seales sits down one-on-one with Rep. Adam Smith
Ted S. Warren / AP
May 17, 2023
3:23
