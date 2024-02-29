Chick-fil-A issues recall after filling packets with different sauce

Burger King trolls Wendy's for implementing dynamic pricing
Chick-fil-A is informing customers that one of its sauces may have undeclared allergens.
According to the restaurant chain, packets of its Polynesian sauce distributed between Feb. 14-27 could contain "a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens." Customers are being urged to discard the recalled sauces.
The company has not said if it has received any reports of associated illnesses or how it learned of the mistake.
The Polynesian sauce does not include any of the eight major allergens officials require to be disclosed on packaging. Those allergens include: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Food-makers are required to list these ingredients if they are included in the products.
The recall affects dipping cups of the product and not its squeezable bottles.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that adverse effects from food allergies can take anywhere from minutes to two hours to develop. While food allergies can cause some people minor symptoms, they can also cause sudden, severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions.
Chick-fil-A says its Polynesia sauce is "a delicious sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor."
Chick-fil-A has a full list of potential allergens on its menu on its website.
