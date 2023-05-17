Christian Bryant talks to Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder

Radio host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president
The GOP field also includes former Pres. Donald Trump, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, former Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.LEARN MORE
Scripps News speaks with Elder about the economy and voter priorities.
Scripps News' Christian Bryant sat down with 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder. They talked about economic challenges, the priorities of Republican voters and Elder's strategy to move from long shot in a crowded field to legitimate contender for the nomination.
Elder, who sought to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced in April he would run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
