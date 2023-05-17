watch live
toggle menu
Politics

Christian Bryant talks to Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder

Scripps News speaks with Elder about the economy and voter priorities.

Christian Bryant talks to Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder
Charlie Neibergall / AP
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
May 17, 2023

Scripps News' Christian Bryant sat down with 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder. They talked about economic challenges, the priorities of Republican voters and Elder's strategy to move from long shot in a crowded field to legitimate contender for the nomination.

Elder, who sought to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a failed 2021 recall effort, announced in April he would run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Conservative radio show host Larry Elder.

Radio host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president

The GOP field also includes former Pres. Donald Trump, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, former Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

LEARN MORE