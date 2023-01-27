Cities brace for protests after video of Tyre Nichols' arrest released

Officials across the nation are calling on peaceful and civil demonstrations in the wake of Tyre Nichols's death following an encounter with Memphis police.

Amber Sherman, a member with the official Black Lives Matter Memphis chapter, told Scripps News organizations in Memphis and across the nation are holding events and protests to stand in solidarity calling for justice to Nichols.

She says they are seeking transparency and the names of everyone involved in this case, including the two responding firefighters.

They're also demanding policy changes and want to support the family who is seeking a "Tyre Nichols law."

Sherman says police lack humanity in interactions with Black people and that changes need to happen.

"We want justice for Tyre and also we wanted to end this overuse of policing and the excessive force that we're seeing, the discrimination, the pretextual traffic stops," Sherman said. "We want to answer all of that, so that means ending and disbanding the SCORPION unit, disbanding the SIU, the multilevel gang unit, all of these different organized crime units that are literally put into neighborhoods to terrorize citizens. "

Officials are also reacting in other states and monitoring the release of the deadly police encounter.

The Georgia governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the release of this footage. Atlanta police say they are prepared to support peaceful protests, adding that they share the outrage surrounding the death of Nichols.

In a tweet, the Los Angeles Police Department called Nichols death "inexcusable and a "heinous crime" at the hands of former Memphis police officers, adding that they will do everything in their power to allow lawful expression of anger and frustration.

The Dallas police chief tweeted out a video saying: "I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the officers that day. We take an oath to protect and serve. The actions that day tarnished that oath. Tyre's death is senseless and inhumane... We respect everyone's constitutional right but will not condone lawlessness."

In New York City, NYPD says they're ready for demonstrations and plan to protect the rights of peaceful protesters while ensuring public safety. And in Phoenix, Denver and Philadelphia, police say they’re monitoring the situation closely.

Across the nation, state and city leaders seem to be taking an approach of understanding — what so many may feel as they watch the video of the police treatment of Nichols.