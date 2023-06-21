Climate change affecting parents' decisions about having more kids

Climate change is on the minds of many parents.

More than 90% of parents say they are concerned about the issue, according to a Morning Consult poll commissioned by HP.

The poll also notes that 53% of parents agree climate change has impacted their perspective on having more children.

It's unclear whether there is a direct correlation with the falling birth rate. According to government figures, the birth rate dropped 4% in 2020 from the previous year.

Climate change is a broad term that has an impact on different areas of daily life.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls climate change a "complex issue." It notes that climate change can cause food production issues, which impacts the health of people. Climate change can also lead to things like flooding, which can damage infrastructure, damage ecosystems and spread disease.

UN warns next 5 years to be hottest period ever recorded Experts warn that the entire period of 2023–2027 is expected to be the warmest ever recorded. LEARN MORE

Mitigating climate change is a polarizing topic, especially in the United States. At times, Democrats and Republicans have even sparred about whether climate change is real.

According to a Pew Research Center Survey conducted after the 2020 presidential election, 11% of those who supported Donald Trump said climate change was an important issue in how they voted. By contrast, 68% of people who voted for Joe Biden said climate change was an important issue.

Just this week, President Biden touted his policies on climate change, calling them the "most aggressive climate action ever," noting the millions of dollars allocated to combating the threat of wildfires, addressing concerns about drought and reducing flood risks.

Biden will also be hosting a White House summit later this year, where new guidance will be released to "advance U.S. government" actions on climate change.