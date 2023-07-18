Climate change is increasing our risk of exposure to disease

COVID hit deer population, generating mutation passed on to humans
Officials said they sampled more than 11,000 deer and detected the virus in 12% of them, but even more had antibodies.LEARN MORE
Heat, land use, and habitat loss from climate change all contribute to increased risk of infectious disease.
As Earth's climate changes, animals that carry diseases are shifting their habitats in response — and changing the risk of infectious disease as they go.
Ticks, mosquitoes, and even smaller carriers like bacteria and algae are moving around as they adjust to rapid changes in temperature and available habitat. They may be corralled into closer contact with other species, or experience longer periods of warm months that allow them to flourish.
At the same time, human exploitation of natural resources and the sprawl of urban development is extending our reach into once-wild spaces.
Officials said they sampled more than 11,000 deer and detected the virus in 12% of them, but even more had antibodies.LEARN MORE
Together, these climate-driven shifts are causing new patterns of human disease.
The incidence of disease borne by infected mosquitoes, ticks and fleas tripled between 2004 and 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization estimates that malaria will contribute to a quarter million additional excess deaths from 2030 to 2050.
And experts warn climate shifts will likely affect the risk of diseases reaching pandemic scale.
"I think we’ve drastically underestimated not only how much climate change is already changing disease risks, but just how many kinds of risks are changing," Colin Carlson, a global change biologist at Georgetown University told The Associated Press. "I think there’s a lot more to worry about in terms of epidemic and pandemic threats."
No, it's not your imagination. This truly has been the hottest summer ever. Experts predict future summers could be even hotter.
Scientists say they can now pin down when human activity began permanently changing the planet.
Researchers looked at how well equipped Americans are to withstand episodes of extreme heat. It turns out that a sizable number are at risk.
Taco Bell and Taco John's had been fighting over "Taco Tuesday" for months, but one company just stepped out of the dispute.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a home in Nevada was searched as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.
Davin Daniel Meyer, 18, was arrested as he attempted to board an international flight at Denver International Airport, documents show.