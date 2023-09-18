Clorox warns of product shortages after cyberattack on their systems

How can you protect yourself from being a victim of a cyberattack?
Recent casino hacks come as the U.S. Defense Department outlined its cybersecurity strategy, making it clear that cyberspace is the new warzone.LEARN MORE
The company said they believe the unauthorized activity has been contained, but they are struggling to meet consumer demand.
Some Clorox products might be scarce on store shelves as the company continues to recover from a cyberattack that interfered with their operations in August.
The company said they believe the unauthorized activity has been contained, but they are struggling to meet consumer demand as they work to manually process orders across their manufacturing facilities.
“We are resuming production, getting certain shipments out the door, and remaining in constant contact with customers about their immediate needs,” they stated. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work through this.”
Recent casino hacks come as the U.S. Defense Department outlined its cybersecurity strategy, making it clear that cyberspace is the new warzone.LEARN MORE
Clorox did not specify which products might be affected.
The company expects to be back to automated order processing next week, but they don’t have an estimated time for how long it will take them to get back on track to meet demand.
The cyberattack was discovered last month in some of the company’s information technology systems. They said steps were immediately taken to stop it and certain systems were taken offline as a precaution.
Until now, they were only given to organizations specializing in the education of children with blindness or low vision by the Lego Foundation.
Since 1938, federal law has banned minors from long hours and dangerous work, but recent labor violations raise alarms among advocates.
The plants are located in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri and produce some of the best-selling vehicles for GM, Ford and Stellantis.
The resumption of services on Monday is the first time abortions have been available in the state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Russell Brand's tour has ended early as police have now become involved in claims he sexually assaulted multiple women.
Journalists at several Russian media outlets had their phones compromised. It's not immediately clear who was behind the spyware attacks.