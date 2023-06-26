Club Q suspect pleads guilty in mass shooting

Colorado Springs readies for first Pride parade since Club Q shooting
The community is still healing from the shooting at the gay nightclub in November left five dead and 17 wounded.LEARN MORE
Five people were killed and 19 were injured last fall in the shooting at the Colorado Springs gay nightclub.
The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs entered a guilty plea Monday to five counts of murder in the first degree, 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and two bias-motivated crimes, as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Anderson Lee Aldrich previously faced more than 300 counts.
Five people were killed in the Club Q shooting on Nov. 19, 2022: Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving and Raymond Green Vance. Seventeen others were injured.
Judge Michael McHenry said the potential punishment for the first-degree murder crimes includes five consecutive life sentences with Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole, and additional punishments for attempted murder and the bias-motivated crimes. Sentencing is still to be determined.
This article was originally published by Scripps News Colorado Springs.
