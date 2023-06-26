watch live
Crime

Club Q suspect pleads guilty in mass shooting

Five people were killed and 19 were injured last fall in the shooting at the Colorado Springs gay nightclub.

A long line of people wait to clear security to enter the El Paso County Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex.
David Zalubowski/AP
By Scripps News Colorado Springs
June 26, 2023

The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs entered a guilty plea Monday to five counts of murder in the first degree, 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree, and two bias-motivated crimes, as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Anderson Lee Aldrich previously faced more than 300 counts. 

Five people were killed in the Club Q shooting on Nov. 19, 2022: Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving and Raymond Green Vance. Seventeen others were injured.

Judge Michael McHenry said the potential punishment for the first-degree murder crimes includes five consecutive life sentences with Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole, and additional punishments for attempted murder and the bias-motivated crimes. Sentencing is still to be determined.

This article was originally published by Scripps News Colorado Springs.

