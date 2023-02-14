Colorado LGBTQ nightclub plans to reopen following mass shooting

Club Q wants to again be that place where the LGBTQ community feels welcome.

"To everyone who has asked me to reopen the club, I assure you we are working hard to bring our home back. We look forward to being able to gather as one community again," said Matthew Haynes, founding owner of Club Q.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, nightclub was the site of a deadly mass shooting in November 2022. Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in the attack.

The club's management said in a statement that the club is on track to fully reopen in the fall.

Club Q added that it's working with local, state and federal agencies to come up with enhanced security measures. Management hopes it will be the model for security at other LGBTQ spaces across the country.

The newly remodeled club will also feature a tribute to the five individuals killed in the shooting: Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. Following the shooting, officials credited two patrons with saving countless lives. One of the individuals reportedly wrestled the gun away from the suspect and started beating the suspect. The other person helped contain the suspect before officers arrived, law enforcement officials said.The suspect is charged on more than 300 counts, including murder and hate crimes.