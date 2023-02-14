Colorado LGBTQ nightclub plans to reopen following mass shooting

Witnesses recount horrifying 6 minutes of Club Q shooting
Just before midnight, witnesses say the gunman entered the Colorado Springs nightclub wearing a military-style jacket and carrying two guns.LEARN MORE
Club Q was the site of a deadly mass shooting in November 2022. It is expected to reopen in the fall.
Club Q wants to again be that place where the LGBTQ community feels welcome.
"To everyone who has asked me to reopen the club, I assure you we are working hard to bring our home back. We look forward to being able to gather as one community again," said Matthew Haynes, founding owner of Club Q.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado, nightclub was the site of a deadly mass shooting in November 2022. Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in the attack.
The club's management said in a statement that the club is on track to fully reopen in the fall.
Club Q added that it's working with local, state and federal agencies to come up with enhanced security measures. Management hopes it will be the model for security at other LGBTQ spaces across the country.
Just before midnight, witnesses say the gunman entered the Colorado Springs nightclub wearing a military-style jacket and carrying two guns.LEARN MORE
The newly remodeled club will also feature a tribute to the five individuals killed in the shooting: Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. Following the shooting, officials credited two patrons with saving countless lives. One of the individuals reportedly wrestled the gun away from the suspect and started beating the suspect. The other person helped contain the suspect before officers arrived, law enforcement officials said.The suspect is charged on more than 300 counts, including murder and hate crimes.
The FDA announced draft guidelines that would do away with the three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men.By Francois Mori / AP
Online campaigns and in-person protests have targeted drag events across the nation.By Scripps News
Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis.By Jeremy S. Weis / Federal Public Defender Office via AP
The gunmen told officers protecting the girl that they were going after the hospital director for firing their friend, and not there for the baby.By Ghaith Alsayed / AP
The gunmen told officers protecting the girl that they were going after the hospital director for firing their friend, and not there for the baby.By Ghaith Alsayed / AP
It turns out the card that comes with the flowers may actually be more important than the arrangement itself.By Scripps News