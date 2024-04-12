Colorado lawmaker leaves loaded pistol in state Capitol bathroom

New Biden administration rule aims to end gun show 'loophole'
The new rule would require people who sell guns online or at gun shows to become licensed and perform background checks.LEARN MORE
The Colorado State Patrol said it received a report of a gun left on a shelf in a bathroom, where it was unsupervised for more than 20 minutes.
Colorado state Rep. Don Wilson left a loaded 9mm handgun in a bathroom at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
The Colorado State Patrol said it received a report on Tuesday night about a gun left on a shelf in a bathroom. The agency said the gun was unsupervised for more than 20 minutes before cleaning staff discovered it.
The gun was located after 9 p.m. The Colorado capitol building closes to the public at 7 p.m.
According to Colorado State Police, no laws were broken and no one will be charged in the incident.
Wilson, a Republican, released a statement on Wednesday.
"I want to be clear I take full and complete accountability for the incident. I made a mistake and am very sorry," Wilson said. "I take firearm safety very seriously. This is a humbling experience and I will reaffirm my commitment to responsible handling procedures."
Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie warned that “this incident created a dangerous situation.”
The Colorado Senate is currently considering a bill, introduced in February, that would expand bans on carrying firearms into certain public spaces, including the state Capitol, state government buildings, schools and courthouses. Violation would be considered a misdemeanor punishable by $1,000 fine or jail time not to exceed one year.
The new rule would require people who sell guns online or at gun shows to become licensed and perform background checks.LEARN MORE
An Idaho prosecuting attorney's office said it determined Christine Jenneiahn was acting within the law when she shot and killed Derek Condon.
The new rule would require people who sell guns online or at gun shows to become licensed and perform background checks.
Lawmakers voted 26-5 along party lines on a bill that would allow teachers in the state to be armed after passing a series of safety tests.
The crux of the case centers around the more than $400,000 Michael Cohen received as repayment during Trump's first year in the Oval Office.
Consumers are still worried about inflation, and one place where folks feel the pinch is in their regular trips to the grocery store.
Two people in the Republican-led legislature voted against sending the bill to the governor's office.