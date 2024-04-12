watch live
toggle menu
Guns

Colorado lawmaker leaves loaded pistol in state Capitol bathroom

The Colorado State Patrol said it received a report of a gun left on a shelf in a bathroom, where it was unsupervised for more than 20 minutes.

The Colorado Capitol building.
The Colorado state Capitol.
David Zalubowski / AP
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 5:52 p.m. EDT Apr 12, 2024

Colorado state Rep. Don Wilson left a loaded 9mm handgun in a bathroom at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

The Colorado State Patrol said it received a report on Tuesday night about a gun left on a shelf in a bathroom. The agency said the gun was unsupervised for more than 20 minutes before cleaning staff discovered it.

The gun was located after 9 p.m. The Colorado capitol building closes to the public at 7 p.m.

According to Colorado State Police, no laws were broken and no one will be charged in the incident.

Wilson, a Republican, released a statement on Wednesday.

"I want to be clear I take full and complete accountability for the incident. I made a mistake and am very sorry," Wilson said. "I take firearm safety very seriously. This is a humbling experience and I will reaffirm my commitment to responsible handling procedures."

Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie warned that “this incident created a dangerous situation.”

The Colorado Senate is currently considering a bill, introduced in February, that would expand bans on carrying firearms into certain public spaces, including the state Capitol, state government buildings, schools and courthouses. Violation would be considered a misdemeanor punishable by $1,000 fine or jail time not to exceed one year.

New Biden administration rule aims to end gun show 'loophole'
New Biden administration rule aims to end gun show 'loophole'

New Biden administration rule aims to end gun show 'loophole'

The new rule would require people who sell guns online or at gun shows to become licensed and perform background checks.

LEARN MORE