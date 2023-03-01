watch live
Colton Underwood talks about his mental health crusade on Capitol Hill.

Colton Underwood talks about the importance of mental health
Scripps News
Article by Scripps News Staff
March 1, 2023

Scripps News' Chance Seales sits down with American reality star and former professional football player, Colton Underwood, about the importance of mental health. 

"I think for me, just like, reflecting on my own journey and what got me to the place that I was when I hit rock bottom," said Underwood about why he wants to help other athletes. "When I reflect on my own journey, it's like" the locker room was such a fun, and cool place at times, but also a really hard place for me to be myself. And it's because I didn't feel like I had the support system. I also didn't know where to go with my own mental health journey at the time."

