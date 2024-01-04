Company to auction off thousands of its e-scooters after closing down

Electric scooter linked to fire that killed 2 prompts 'urgent' warning
An electric scooter whose battery caught fire in an apartment, killing two, has prompted an urgent safety warning.LEARN MORE
Superpedestrian — which owned and operated Link scooters in dozens of major cities worldwide — announced last month it was closing its doors.
An electric scooter company that operated in some of the largest cities across the United States and Europe will soon be auctioning off thousands of its rechargeable scooters after the company went belly-up last month.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company Superpedestrian is set to auction off more than 20,000 of its e-scooters and other owned technologies later this month. Listings are already appearing on the online auction house Silicon Valley Disposition and bidding is currently slated to run for three days beginning on Jan. 23.
An electric scooter whose battery caught fire in an apartment, killing two, has prompted an urgent safety warning.LEARN MORE
The shared e-scooter industry first emerged to prominence in major cities across the U.S. in 2017 with the launch of Bird Global, Inc. Founded by former Lyft and Uber executive Travis VanderZanden, the ride-share pioneer quickly grew the company to have scooters operating in over 100 cities worldwide in just the first year.
However, the idea generated a string of copycat companies. Superpedestrian entered the shared e-scooter industry in 2020 when it acquired Boston-based company Zagster. It then launched a fleet of its Link e-scooters in dozens of major cities across the U.S. and Europe to compete against Bird.
While Superpedestrian raised more than $100 million in recent years, the company ran into financial struggles in 2023, and the online publication TechCrunch reported that senior leadership was in talks of a potential merger. However, negotiations ultimately fell through and the company announced it was closing its doors last month.
Superpedestrian's dissolution came just days before Bird — the industry leader in shared e-scooters — announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company claimed the locations were "underperforming" and shut them down as part of its growth strategy.
The mutual fund giant — and X investor — estimates that the social media platform is worth 71.5% less than the $44 billion Musk bought it for in 2022.
This is the first time in the U.S. a national coffeehouse is allowing customers to use personal cups for mobile orders for all drinks and sizes.
Microsoft hasn't revealed which computer brands will have the Copilot key, but Dell was the first to show it on their new XPS laptops.
Golden retriever Leo was reportedly running in front of his owners who were on a hike when he fell about 300 feet.
In a new suit, two women who say they were contestants on an all-female competition series in 2003 say Nigel Lythgoe sexually assaulted them.