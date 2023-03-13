Coroner rules on death of baby who had been kidnapped months earlier
Ky'air Thomas died from "sudden unexplained infant death," commonly known as SIDS, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office in Ohio.
An Ohio county coroner has ruled in the death of Ky'air Thomas.
The 6-month-old and his twin brother, Kason, were kidnapped near Columbus, Ohio, in December. Ky'air was found hours later outside Dayton International Airport.
Ky'air was returned to his mother and died Jan. 28.
According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, the child died from "sudden unexplained infant death," a syndrome commonly known as SIDS. The coroner's officer said there is no evidence of abuse, neglect or foul play.
An investigation from the Columbus Police Department found Ky'air was placed face-down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows.
Authorities have not mentioned any health problems with Kason, who was found days after being kidnapped.
The suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with two counts of kidnapping. Authorities said she had no relationship with the family.
This story was originally reported by Scripps News Cleveland.
