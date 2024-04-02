Costco now offers weight-loss program that includes Ozempic and Wegovy

Scripps News Investigates: A shadow market for diet drugs
Costco's health partner Sesame says the program can help a person lose 5% of their body weight in three months, 10% in six months, and 15% in a year.
Costco is now offering Ozempic in combination with a new weight-loss program.
The warehouse store is partnering with the virtual health care platform Sesame for a subscription program that runs at a discounted price of $179 for 3 months. This plan includes a live video consultation with a clinician, nutrition and exercise advice, and an individualized treatment program, according to Sesame’s website. The website shows an original price of $195 for the program.
The treatment program includes prescriptions for drugs like injections of Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda or oral tablets such as Naltrexone/bupropion, Orlistat and Rybelsus. However, additional costs for these prescriptions could apply depending on insurance coverage.
“We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss,” said David Goldhill, Sesame‘s co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “Sesame’s unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient.”
The Centers for Disease Control says 42% of U.S. adults are obese, which is about 108 million Americans, and Sesame says they are hoping to tackle this issue with their new program.
According to Sesame, this program can help a person lose 5% of their body weight in just three months, 10% in six months, and by a year they can lose 15% of their body weight.
Sesame notes that if you're not insured, the cost of prescriptions for GLP-1 medications like Rybelsus, Ozempic, Wegovy and Saxenda can range from $950 to $1,600, as there are currently no generic versions of the drugs available.
