Country singer Zach Bryan arrested for obstruction of investigation

Who is Oliver Anthony? How the singer's No. 1 song became political
Oliver Anthony Music blew up on the internet and on the Billboard charts, and that rise has thrust him into political controversy.LEARN MORE
Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma as his album reaches No. 1 on a Billboard chart and tickets go on sale for his massive 2024 tour.
Country musician Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma, Thursday night for obstruction of investigation.
The singer recently released his fourth album and announced his next tour scheduled for 2024. Tickets for his tour are scheduled to go on sale Friday.
Bryan bonded out of the Craig County Jail nearly 90 minutes after being booked, Scripps News Tulsa reported.
Bryan released a statement on social media confirming the incident.
Oliver Anthony Music blew up on the internet and on the Billboard charts, and that rise has thrust him into political controversy.LEARN MORE
"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan wrote on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter. "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mugshot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."
Bryan's popularity has surged in the last few years, with his self-titled album standing at No. 1 currently on the Billboard 200 chart. His song "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves currently sits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is one of his six songs currently on the Billboard Hot 100 top 40.
As of Friday morning, Bryan has 21 of the top 70 songs on Apple Music.
A Florida man is facing federal charges after trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a vessel he created.
Ten inmates have died so far this year at the Fulton County Jail, where former President Donald Trump was booked last month.
State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Thursday that someone reported seeing Danilo Souza Cavalcante near Longwood Gardens.
Newly released court documents show that grand jurors in Georgia recommended charges against Sen. Lindsey Graham, two former U.S. senators and others.
The White House Situation Room now has enhanced security, new technology, mahogany finishes from Maryland and stonework from Virginia.
Once the FDA approves and the CDC signs off, the public could start getting the new booster as early as next week.