Crafts retailer Joann files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The Body Shop ceases US operations, closes dozens of Canada stores
The beauty brand, known for its sustainable and cruelty-free products, has filed for bankruptcy.LEARN MORE
Joann will likely become privately owned by certain lenders and industry parties, meaning its shares would no longer be publicly traded.
Fabric and crafts retailer Joann has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending.
In a Monday release, the Hudson, Ohio-based company said that it expected to emerge from bankruptcy as early as the end of next month. Following this process, Joann will likely become privately owned by certain lenders and industry parties, the company added — meaning its shares would no longer be publicly traded on stock exchanges.
Joann's more than 800 stores and its website will continue to operate normally during the bankruptcy process. Vendors, landlords and other trade creditors should also not see any pay disruptions, the company said, pointing to a deal it had struck with most of its shareholders for financial support.
In addition to Monday's filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Joann said it had received about $132 million in new financing and expected to reduce its balance sheet's funded debt by about $505 million.
The beauty brand, known for its sustainable and cruelty-free products, has filed for bankruptcy.LEARN MORE
Scott Sekella, Joann’s chief financial officer and co-lead of the CEO’s interim office, stated that the transaction support agreement marked a “significant step forward” in addressing the company’s capital structure needs.
Joann listed more than $2.44 billion in total debts and about $2.26 billion in total assets in Monday's Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in Delaware, citing October 2023 data.
The company, which was founded back in 1943, previously went private in 2011 — when it was purchased by equity firm Leonard Green & Partners for about $1.6 billion.
A decade later Joann, still majority owned by Leonard Green & Partners, went public in an initial public offering at $12 a share.
Over 1,000 Burger King locations could soon look different as the company plans to operate locations that were previously owned by a franchisee.LEARN MORE
The lawsuit claims Apple ignored warnings about how the devices could be used for stalking before it released them in 2021.
Target reported that it lost $500 million more in inventory shrink in 2023 compared to 2022, but the company is optimistic changes will slow shrink.
The food delivery company unveiled SafeChat+, a new artificial intelligence tool that aims to combat abuse and harassment on the app.
The lawsuit claims Apple ignored warnings about how the devices could be used for stalking before it released them in 2021.
Justice Samuel Alito ordered a stay on the law until Monday at 5 p.m. ET, when the law could take effect.
The new K-Rounds pods will be made of coffee beans wrapped in a plant-based coating, eliminating the need for any plastic or aluminum casing.