Barricades set up at bridge to stop crowd of migrants at US border

A large group of migrants was pushed back after rushing the the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.
A large number of migrants in Mexico who were “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry” into the United States were prevented Sunday from crossing a bridge leading to El Paso, Texas, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said.
Physical barriers were put up to restrict entry at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge, spokesperson Roger Maier said in a statement.
Barricades also were used for a short time Sunday afternoon at an El Paso crossing at the Bridge of Americas and at one in Stanton, Maier said.
Once the crowd dispersed, traffic was reopened and flowing in both directions.
Maier said the Office of Field Operations Special Response Team and U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted Customs officers.
Mexican media reports that some of the migrants expressed frustration with the Biden administration's app that allows them to fill out asylum applications.
The surge of migrants happened about two months before Title 42 is expected to end. The order, which allows the government to expel migrants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to expire on May 11. That's when President Joe Biden will end public health and national emergencies that were put in place to respond to the pandemic.
