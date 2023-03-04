Washington COVID centers to close amid 'significant drop' in cases
D.C. Health announced that Washington COVID-19 centers will close by the end of March, citing a "significant drop" in cases of the virus.
Washington, D.C. health officials announced that the District of Columbia will shutter its COVID-19 centers by March 31 after officials say they've seen a "significant drop" in cases.
Various factors are attributed to the decrease, including high vaccination rates and availability along with increased access to home testing, D.C. Health said in an announcement.
The department provided links on how to access tests, taxpayer-funded masks and other items that the city is making available to residents.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reported that by April 2023 the District of Columbia is projected to have around 1,495 reported COVID-19 deaths during the period that began in January 2021.
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits end as millions face rising costs
This month, people receiving SNAP benefits will begin getting the amount they received prior to the pandemic.By Allison Dinner/AP
Study shows benefits of getting vaccinated against both COVID and flu
A study shows dual vaccinations for COVID-19 and flu reduced infections and hospitalizations.By Mark J. Terrill/AP
FBI: COVID-19 'most likely' originated from Chinese lab
The U.S. intelligence community has said for several years that COVID-19 likely came from natural sources, but that conclusion was far from certain.By Ng Han Guan / AP
Top Stories
Athlete dead in shipwreck left Pakistan to help disabled son
Hospitals had told her that help overseas could be her only option.By Pakistan Hockey Federation via AP
Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers for war's front lines
Instead of doing their usual jobs producing and repairing mining equipment, some steel workers are busy building metal bunkers for front-line troops.By Thibault Camus / AP
Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care
The EMT said officers said loudly that the patient was not going anywhere and that they wouldn't uncuff him, impeding patient care.By Matt Rourke / AP