Dalai Lama apologizes for kissing young boy after criticism circulates
In a statement, the 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader said he "regrets the incident" in which he's seen kissing a young Indian boy on the mouth.
The Dalai Lama has issued an apology regarding an interaction in February that has since gone viral on social media with criticism, saying he "regrets the incident."
In the video, the 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader can be seen interacting with a young boy during an event for the M3M Foundation in Dharamsala, India.
The boy asks the Dalai Lama if he can give him a hug. After the boy walks up, the spiritual leader asks the boy to kiss him on the cheek, saying "first here." He then proceeds to say, "then I think finally here, also" as he pulls the boy's chin closer and kisses him on the mouth. The boy quickly pulls his head back before the Dalai Lama pulls his chin back for a forehead embrace. The audience applauds and the spiritual leader laughs before telling the boy, "and suck my tongue." The Dalai Lama sticks out his tongue and moves his head closer to the boy, while laughter is heard in the background. The video shows the young boy and the spiritual leader touching foreheads again.
April 10, 2023
A statement on the Dalai Lama's website and on social media said, "His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."
The statement went on to say "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."
106-year-old Filipino woman is oldest person to grace Vogue cover
Gracing the April cover of Vogue Philippines, Apo Whang-Od is considered the nation's oldest mambabatok, or traditional tattooist.
Philippine ferry fire kills 31 people; at least 7 missing
Many of the 200 people who survived jumped off the ferry and were rescued from the dark sea by the coast guard, navy and local fishermen.
Should we be nervous about North Korea's nuclear weapon tests?
Experts share whether there's a current threat from North Korea, as it has been publicly attempting to expand its nuclear weapons arsenal.
Top Stories
Spurs' Gregg Popovich calls out Republicans by name over gun laws
The San Antonio Spurs head coach slammed Republicans for failing to implement tighter gun control laws following mass shootings in the U.S.
Corporate Investors are purchasing more single-family homes than ever
Real estate investing has always been a part of the housing market, but the roots of the "corporate investor" came out of the 2008 housing crisis.
History made: Bruins break NHL single-season wins record
The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Sunday night for the team's record-setting 63rd win of the season.