'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78

We have more TV and films than ever before, but can fans keep up?
With all the reboots and streaming services today, content lovers have tons to choose from, but not enough time to consume it all.LEARN MORE
Len Goodman was the head judge for the hit ABC show "Dancing with the Stars" before retiring in November.
Len Goodman, the urbane, long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause.
A former dancer and British champion, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows.
Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November.
BBC director-general Tim Davie said Goodman was “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of ‘Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”
Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance, and owned the Goodman Academy dance school in southern England.
With all the reboots and streaming services today, content lovers have tons to choose from, but not enough time to consume it all.LEARN MORE
Redding died after a battle with cancer, his sister announced Wednesday.
He also made numerous television appearances throughout his career, including guest spots on "Law and Order," "The Sopranos," "Entourage" and "Glee."
Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App, reportedly died Tuesday after being stabbed in San Francisco. No arrests have been made.
The Federal Trade Commission accused the company of using deceptive tactics when selling job leads to gig contractors.
More than half a dozen Republicans spoke to faith-based voters in Iowa this weekend.
The migrants are mainly from Central America, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia.