Daughter of Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett drowns in pool

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in a pool at the family's home Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department responded to a call of a toddler falling into a pool in Tampa at approximately 9:30 a.m.

According to Tampa Police, the child was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the club said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

This is an ongoing investigation, but TPD said that what occurred was an accidental and tragic incident.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drownings than any other cause of death. It is also the second-leading cause of death among children ages 5-14.

According to CDC data, 4,000 Americans die a year from unintentional drownings.

The CDC has prevention tips on its website.

Barrett is coming off his fourth season in Tampa after spending four years in Denver. He has played 115 games in his eight-year NFL career.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Cardenas on abcactionnews.com.