DC police search for homicide suspect who escaped hospital

Police in Washington, D.C. were searching for hours on Wednesday night for a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation who managed to escape the George Washington University Hospital while in police custody.

Police said 31-year-old Christopher Haynes, described as a male with "shoulder-length dreadlocks" was wearing a white "suit" and had on just one red shoe when he broke away from police custody, authorities said.

Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Haynes was not handcuffed, but surveillance images released later by police indicated that he had a pair of handcuffs hanging from his right wrist.

Police urged the public not to engage with Haynes if they spotted him and warned city residents to "use caution."

Law enforcement put up precautionary road closures around the White House as police frantically searched for Haynes into the night.

George Washington University later lifted a shelter in place order put in place, saying police had cleared the scene. Even though the suspect was not apprehended by late on Wednesday night, the university said it was not believed that the suspect was in the area.

He escaped in the Foggy Bottom area of the city, and authorities urged people in the area to continue to exercise caution.

The U.S. Secret Service enacted its uniformed division to assist law enforcement in the search, along with the help of U.S. Park Police. It was believed that Haynes had removed a jumper issued to him by jail authorities, and was moving around in a black t-shirt and grey shorts. He has a large "W" tattoo on the front of his neck.