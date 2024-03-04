Death of Mitch McConnell's sister-in-law being investigated

Mitch McConnell will step down as Senate Republican leader
McConnell said he plans to serve out the remainder of his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.
Angela Chao, a shipping CEO, died after the vehicle she was in crashed on private property in Texas.
The car crash that killed Angela Chao, the sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is reportedly under investigation.
Chao, 50, died in February in a crash on private property in Blanco County, Texas.
CNBC reports that the Blanco County Sheriff's Office wrote a letter to the Texas attorney general saying, "This incident was not a typical accident."
“Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity,” the letter went on to say, according to CNBC.
Chao was the CEO of the Foremost Group, a family shipping business.
“Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity," her father, James S.C. Chao, said in a statement following her death. “Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.”
Chao is the younger sister of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to McConnell.
Jack Teixeira's plea agreement means he could be imprisoned for up to 17 years.
A group shot at police on scene who were assisting with an "unruly" crowd. Firing back, an officer struck one of the suspects outside the park.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said "When will we do more to avoid these tragedies?" after at least two victims were initially reported injured.
Before Caitlin Clark, no one had scored more points at the highest levels of women's basketball than Lynette Woodard.
Research suggests that employing proper grammar can significantly enhance your salary and career trajectory.
The Ragin' Cajuns handed the Sooners their first loss in over a year, snapping a win streak that dates back to February 2023.