Crime

Death of Mitch McConnell's sister-in-law being investigated

Angela Chao, a shipping CEO, died after the vehicle she was in crashed on private property in Texas.

Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao.
Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao.
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 11:57 a.m. EST Mar 4, 2024

The car crash that killed Angela Chao, the sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is reportedly under investigation. 

Chao, 50, died in February in a crash on private property in Blanco County, Texas. 

CNBC reports that the Blanco County Sheriff's Office wrote a letter to the Texas attorney general saying, "This incident was not a typical accident."

“Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity,” the letter went on to say, according to CNBC.

Chao was the CEO of the Foremost Group, a family shipping business. 

“Angela’s name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity," her father, James S.C. Chao, said in a statement following her death. “Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community.”

Chao is the younger sister of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to McConnell. 

McConnell said he plans to serve out the remainder of his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.

