Deck collapse leaves 25 injured in Montana

More than two dozen people were taken to hospitals in Montana after a deck collapsed at a country club.

The incident happened during an event at The Briarwood in Billings on Saturday night.

The Billings Police Department said there were no fatalities.

The conditions of the 25 people who were injured have not bee released. However, the CEO of Billings Clinic said the facility was equipped to treat the patients.

"We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients," Dr. Clint Seger.

It's unclear what caused the deck to collapse. Images from the country club show the flooring from the second-story patio complete hanging from the side of the wall. Trash is also scattered along the ground, presumably where the people fell.

The Briarwood bills itself as a "premier private golf club" that also hosts weddings and social events. Memberships can cost several thousand dollars a year.

The country club has not publicly commented on the incident.