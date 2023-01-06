Delta Will Soon Offer Free Wi-Fi On Many Of Its U.S. Flights

Airlines Are Pulling Back On Pandemic-Era Perks
Delta announced that over 700 planes will have high-speed internet capability for passengers.
Delta airlines says it will soon provide complimentary Wi-Fi on "most" of its flights within the United States beginning in February.
The airline announced Thursday that over 700 planes will have high-speed internet capability for passengers.
The satellite-based broadband service will use U.S.-based broadband provider Viasat and will be provided by T-Mobile. Delta says it wants to expand the free service on international routes and Delta Connection flights by the end of next year.
JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to its passengers.
The announcement was made at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Customers will need to have an account with Delta's SkyMiles frequent-flyer program to use the Wi-Fi service. The program is free to join.
