Deputies rescue bobcat stuck inside car grill

Ohio official used town funds to buy a wildebeest for his roadside zoo
A former public official in Ohio was convicted of using public funds to purchase wild animals and other items for his roadside zoo and Airbnb rental.LEARN MORE
Deputies had to call in reinforcements to get a bobcat out from under a person's car.
Deputies in Portage County, Wisconsin, got a relatively strange call recently when a car owner reported a bobcat stuck in the grill of their vehicle.
A photo shared by Sheriff Mike Lukas showed the bobcat inside the grill of the car, just under the front license plate. Despite their best efforts, the deputies called on Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens to assist in freeing the bobcat.
“As you can imagine the shock they were in when, low and behold, there was a bobcat in the vehicle,” Lukas wrote on Facebook. “My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them, so we called in reinforcements.”
Within minutes, the warden used a stick to take the bobcat from behind the car’s grill to the back of a pickup truck. The deputies could be heard chuckling as they recused the bobcat.
According to Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are more common in the state’s northern sections, but there have been increased sightings in central and southern parts of the state. Wisconsin bobcats typically weigh 20–30 pounds and are generally solitary, except when breeding.
Portage County is in central Wisconsin, about 80 miles west of Green Bay.
A former public official in Ohio was convicted of using public funds to purchase wild animals and other items for his roadside zoo and Airbnb rental.LEARN MORE
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife seized a family's potty-trained pet bobcat in February. It's illegal to own a bobcat as a pet in Kentucky.
A former public official in Ohio was convicted of using public funds to purchase wild animals and other items for his roadside zoo and Airbnb rental.
A man is Louisiana is accused of urinating in water tanks that provided water to the Donaldsonville area.
Koko Da Doll, who is featured in the documentary "Kokomo City," was reportedly shot and killed in Atlanta.
This year, Earth Day leaders say we can slow or even stop the damage to our planet if we invest in it.
When Hendriks was diagnosed with cancer, he said he planned to return to the mound after he was cancer-free.