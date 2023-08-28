watch live
U.S.

Disaster items are tax-free in Florida as state prepares for Idalia

The tax-free holiday in Florida runs through Sept. 8.

Customers at a store prepare for a storm in Florida.
David Goldman/AP
By Scripps News Staff and Scripps News Tampa
Posted: 1:08 p.m. Aug 28, 2023

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is taking place as people prepare for Idalia, which is expected to become a major hurricane. 

During the tax-free holiday, which runs through Sept. 8, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

Tax-free items $20 or less

-Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

-Manual can openers

-Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

-Cat litter pans

-Pet waste disposal bags

-Hamster or rabbit substrate

-Reusable ice

-Leashes, collars and muzzles for pets

-Pet pads

Tax-free items between $21 and $59

-Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach

-Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues

-Hand soap, bar soap and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock

-Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers

-Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer

-Trash bags

-Portable self-powered light sources

-Pet beds

-Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

-Gas or diesel fuel tanks

-Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:

AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

Tax-free items over $60

-Nonelectric food storage coolers

-Portable power banks

-Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

-Fire extinguishers

-Carbon monoxide detectors

-Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting

-Ground anchor systems

-Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

-Over-the-counter pet medications

-Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

