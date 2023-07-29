watch live
toggle menu
Faith and Religion

Do angels and heaven exist? Here's what most Americans think

A new poll surveyed U.S. adults on their beliefs in angels, prayer, and things that can't be explained by science.

Details of angels surrounding a cross in a stained glass church window
Mary Altaffer / AP
By Elina Tarkazikis
SMS
July 29, 2023

Nearly 70% of U.S. adults believe in angels and heaven, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

About 8 in 10 Americans agree that some things cannot be explained by science or natural causes. 

In addition, 72% believe in the power of prayer. 

"People are yearning for something greater than themselves — beyond their own understanding," said Jack Grogger, a chaplain for the Los Angeles Angels and a longtime fire captain who has helped people in some of their darkest moments, according to the Associated Press

Grogger, who also pastors a nondenominational church in Orange, California, said people find comfort in angels. 

But the belief in heaven and angels is greater than those who believe in hell, 58%, and those who think the devil exists, 56%. 

Half of U.S. adults believe that the spirits of those who have crossed over can interact with the living.

AP-NORC's poll also found that 42% of people in the U.S. believe that spiritual energy can be rooted in physical objects. 

About a third of Americans believe in reincarnation, astrology, and yoga as a spiritual practice.