Indian documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins at Oscars
Indian film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar for best documentary short, to the elation of many.
Filmmakers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga weren't the only ones celebrating an award show win for India when "The Elephant Whisperers" won at the Oscars for best documentary short.
India's Prime Minister and big names in the country's entertainment industry like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu of Telugu cinema and actor Ajay Devgn from Bollywood cinema also congratulated the filmmakers on the big night.
S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR" also earned an Oscar for best original song with “Naatu Naatu,” composed by M.M. Keeravaani, with lyrics by Chandrabose.
"The Elephant Whisperers" follows a couple in India who have spent their lives caring for an orphaned elephant, forming a bond that is felt powerfully in the film. The film, which calls them a "family like no other," can be seen on Netflix.
“Naatu Naatu” had already won a Golden Globe for best song in January, before the Oscar's win.
