Does your city have the riskiest drivers?

Memphis, Tennessee is known to be the Home of the Blues & the Birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll. But it's also topped the list as the most dangerous city for drivers.

According to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Driver Habits Survey, Memphis had the most fatal car accidents per capita and the most people involved in fatal car accidents per capita.

The survey, which looked at data across 2,000 U.S. drivers ages 16 and older (46% male and 54% female), considered factors including driving habits, the pandemic and inflation.

The numbers pointed to Albuquerque, N.M., having the highest fatality rate. Meanwhile, Colorado was ranked No. 1 for DUI arrests. Residents in Bakersfield, Calif., were found to be most at risk of vehicle theft.

Top 10 riskiest U.S. cities for driving

1. Memphis, Tenn.

2. Albuquerque, N.M.

3. Detroit

4. Louisville, Ky.

5. Tucson, Ariz.

6. Phoenix

7. Jacksonville, Fla.

8. Mesa, Ariz.

9. Dallas

10. Atlanta

In addition, the survey asked U.S. drivers to share their bad driving habits. Road rage was the most common with 64% of drivers responding in the affirmative. Meanwhile, some 51% of the drivers admitted to speeding, 31% said they've nearly fallen asleep behind the wheel, 28% said they don't wear a seatbelt, 27% admitted to texting while driving, another 27% shared that they roll through stop signs and 30% said they do not use signals.

The survey listed out the safest cities for drivers, as well, with Boston at the top of the list. That city also ranked last in motor thefts per 100,000 people and last in DUI arrests per capita.

Another key finding regarding safety: Honolulu was ranked No. 50 in people involved in fatal crashes per capita and No. 49 in fatal accidents. In regards to motor theft, residents in Tampa, Florida, Raleigh, N.C., El Paso, Texas, New York City and Boston had the least to worry about.

Top 10 safest U.S. cities for driving

1. Boston

2. New York City

3. Honolulu

4. Washington, D.C.

5. Minneapolis

6. Chicago

7. Virginia Beach, Va.

8. Seattle

9. San Francisco

10. Columbus, Ohio

When it comes to the pandemic and inflation, 49% of U.S. drivers said they're driving less now than before. Eighty-four percent say they check gas prices before choosing the cheapest option and some 61% said they just simply don't drive as much because of prices at the pump. Another factor is the rising costs of car insurance, as nearly half of the surveyed drivers said they've tried to get lower rates since COVID-19 began.

To access the full study findings, visit: https://www.usnews.com/insurance/auto/safest-least-safe-cities-for-drivers-study