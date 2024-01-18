DOJ report on Uvalde school shooting to be made public

The Department of Justice will release a detailed report on Thursday about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two adults dead in May 2022.

Law enforcement's response to the school shooting faced intense criticism. It took more than an hour for officers to confront the gunman before he was fatally wounded.

Officials initially gave conflicting reports on whether the gunman was confronted when entering the school. They later said that they waited on a key to enter a classroom, only to find that the door was unlocked.

Social media videos showed officers setting a perimeter around the school, holding back desperate parents from entering the school.

It's unknown what new information will be revealed in Thursday's Justice Department report, but victims' families are hopeful it will lead to more accountability and transparency.

"Hopefully from that report, get enough information so we can put pressure on the district attorney to actually do something about this, the people who failed these children, that allowed these children to get slaughtered, that allowed the children to live through living hell. That those people be held accountable," said Jesse Rizo, uncle of student Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the attack.

Rizo says everyone affected by the school shooting "should be protesting with signs demanding accountability" during Thursday's briefing.

The Department of Justice stated there are three goals it has for the report:

- Independent account of law enforcement and other stakeholder actions and responses

- Identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events

- Provide a roadmap for community safety before, during and after such incidents

As of last May, the Department of Justice said it had conducted over 200 interviews with people representing over 30 agencies. The DOJ added that over 13,000 pieces of evidence were being reviewed, including training materials, videos and communications.