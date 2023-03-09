DOJ's Louisville policing probe confirms what Scripps News found there

Nearly three years after the police killing of Breonna Taylor sparked months of daily protests in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday it had “reasonable cause” the city of Louisville and its police department had engaged in a longstanding pattern of violating its citizens’ constitutional rights. The announcement comes a year after Scripps News aired its own investigation, “The Model City.” The DOJ’s probe confirms much of what reporters found.

The Model City: How Police Reform Failed In Breonna Taylor's Hometown Scripps News and KyCIR investigate how Louisville went from a national leader for police reform to the face of a national movement protesting police. LEARN MORE





Our investigative documentary uncovered a troubling history of city leaders publicly touting police reform, while allowing the police department to undermine those promises. Scripps News, in partnership with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, found Louisville relied on controversial policing tactics, did not support officers, and fostered a culture of abuse of force in the city's majority-Black neighborhoods. We found this endangered both officers on the street, and its Black citizens.

The DOJ reviewed the case of the killing of David McAtee, a beloved barbeque owner in the city’s majority-Black neighborhood during the summer of 2020 protests. It was one of the central examples in The Model City,” showing how Louisville’s reform efforts had failed.