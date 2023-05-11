Donald Trump appeals verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

Trump on CNN: Lies about abortion, election, sexual abuse verdict
CNN hosted a town hall with former President Donald Trump in one of the first public events of its kind for him since he was indicted in New York.LEARN MORE
The appeal comes as Trump continues to deny both the jury's findings and that he ever met Carroll in the first place.
Donald Trump says he plans to appeal the outcome of the case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, after a jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.
The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages as a result of the verdict.
Carroll alleged Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, while Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina argued the alleged assault didn't happen and that the allegation was a politically motivated lie.
Trump declined to testify during the trial. His attorneys said it didn't make sense for him to appear for something they insisted never happened.
Attorneys for Trump filed the notice of appeal in the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.
CNN hosted a town hall with former President Donald Trump in one of the first public events of its kind for him since he was indicted in New York.LEARN MORE
The news is an expected development in the case. Trump said when the case was decided he planned to appeal. Following the verdict, Trump called the trial a "disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history." He said he didn't know Carroll.
At a CNN town hall event on Wednesday, Trump repeated those claims.
"I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is," Trump said.
He denied the jury's findings and said he'd never encountered Carroll at the department store in question.
Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Monday.
This week news broke of more quiet favors and payments to Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni.
The video, first recorded in 2022, was played for jurors in the case earlier in the week.
Jacklyn Zeman played the role of Bobbie Spencer on the classic ABC soap opera 'General Hospital' for nearly 50 years. She died of cancer on Wednesday.
Montana Paranormal goes into homes and businesses across the state to investigate paranormal activity. The goal is to give clients more understanding.
Two weeks after a man pinned a fellow subway rider to the floor and put him in a fatal chokehold, Manhattan prosecutors have announced charges.