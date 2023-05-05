Donald Trump files to move New York hush-money case to federal court

Donald Trump has until Sunday to decide if he'll testify at rape trial
A judge gave former President Donald Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to decide if he'll testify in his own defense in the E. Jean Carroll rape trial.LEARN MORE
The request comes one month after Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment in an alleged hush money scheme involving a porn star.
There are new developments in the legal battle involving former President Donald Trump and the alleged hush money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump’s attorneys have asked a federal court to take over his New York City criminal case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against him.
In a nine-page petition, they argued the case should be moved since some of the alleged actions took place during his time in office.
Trump's attorneys say the case "involves important federal questions," which include claims that involve both federal and state election law violations.
This request comes one month after Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment.
He's accused of falsifying business records in connection with money paid Daniels to keep her silent about an alleged affair.
Although the Manhattan district attorney's office would still prosecute Trump and state law would continue to apply, a federal judge would supervise the case if it were moved.
The request will now be evaluated by a federal judge while the case proceeds in state court and all pretrial deadlines stay in effect.
This case is just one of six in which Trump is a defendant. There are four criminal cases and two civil cases against him.
The criminal cases that he’s facing, besides this indictment, include the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and two cases involving 2020 election interference.
The two civil cases include the E. Jean Carroll battery and defamation lawsuit and the Trump Organization tax fraud case.
A judge gave former President Donald Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to decide if he'll testify in his own defense in the E. Jean Carroll rape trial.LEARN MORE
A former Manhattan prosecutor won't have to give a deposition for now as an appeals court mulls whether he must comply with the House Judiciary order.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claims he has received death threats following attacks from Republican lawmakers.
Former first lady Melania Trump warned readers about articles referring to her, especially when she hasn't given a formal comment on the indictment.
A report from 2016 says there were more than 5,700 missing American Indian women and girls.
A new pilot program at American University is trying to diversify the real estate industry and tackle appraisal bias.
About 4.4 million Turbo Tax customers could soon get a check after the company was accused of deceiving customers looking for its free file program.