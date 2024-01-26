Donald Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3M in defamation case

Peter Navarro gets 4-month sentence for defying House Jan. 6 subpoena
Navarro served as a trade adviser under President Donald Trump and promoted the Republican's baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.LEARN MORE
Carroll was awarded $7.3 million in emotional damages, $11 million and $65 million in punitive damages.
A jury awarded author E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation case involving former President Donald Trump.
It took the jury of seven men and two women only a few hours to come to their decision.
They awarded Carroll $7.3 million in emotional damages, $11 million and $65 million in punitive damages.
Earlier in the day, Trump abruptly walked out of the New York federal courtroom as Carroll's lawyer was giving his closing argument.
Last year, a separate jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll. She was awarded $5 million at the conclusion of that trial.
An obviously angry Trump said that he's appealing both decisions.
"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump said on Truth Social. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"
In this case, Carroll's team wanted the jury to understand that they believe that there's a difference between being infamous and being famous. They say Carroll was a well-known person, especially in New York City, before the cases involving Trump. They accuse Trump of going after Carroll's character, calling her a "whack job," and claiming she is a "sick" person.
“This case is about punishing Donald Trump for what he's done and what he continues to do,” Carroll's attorney, Robert Kaplan, told the jury on Friday. “This trial is about getting him to stop.”
Trump's team claimed Carroll has pursued this lawsuit in an effort to seek fame, notoriety and sell more books. His attorney, Alina Habba, lashed out at the verdict Friday night. Outside of the courtroom, she claimed the judge wouldn't allow her to present a favorable defense.
"The behavior I saw in there gave us the most perfect record on appeal, even if I needed it, which I don’t," she said.
Navarro served as a trade adviser under President Donald Trump and promoted the Republican's baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.LEARN MORE
The railroad now estimates the total costs related to the East Palestine derailment will top $1.1 billion, but that total will only continue to grow.
Other recording artists, including SZA, have been inspired by Swift's move to rerecord her previously released albums.
Authorities said the suspect was allegedly delivering packages when he noticed the 1-year-old dog was alone, grabbed it and drove off.
So far this year, there are at least 3.5 million fewer children on Medicaid rolls compared to last year.
The missile was aimed at the USS Carney, a destroyer patrolling in the Gulf of Aden. The destroyer shot the missile down before it struck.
The railroad now estimates the total costs related to the East Palestine derailment will top $1.1 billion, but that total will only continue to grow.