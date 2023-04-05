Donald Trump still faces a slew of legal storms

Donald Trump's arrest in New York is just one of many legal battles the former president is facing.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts over a string of hush money payments made through false business entries, and appeared in court Tuesday, where he entered a not-guilty plea.

While this case still has to go to trial, it isn't the only one keeping the former president in legal hot water.

Prosecutors in Georgia are looking into the possibility of election interference in the 2020 presidential race, and Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol. The Department of Justice is also investigating Trump, looking at his handling of classified documents that were taken from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Another case in New York City is looking into Trump's organization and his financial dealings.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his arraignment, Trump painted himself as a target and criticized that and the other investigations looking into him. He called the probes politically motivated.

"This fake case was brought only to interfere with the 2024 election, and it should be dropped immediately," Trump said to a crowd of hundreds in Florida Tuesday night.

The judge presiding over Trump's hush money case in New York, Juan Merchan, had warned both Trump's team and the prosecutor's team not to make any comments that would be inflammatory or provoke civil unrest.

Nonetheless, during his post-indictment speech, Trump called Merchan a "Trump hating judge," and said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the investigation, was a criminal who should be prosecuted or resign. He also lashed out at other prosecutors investigating him.

The former president was combative in his speech, and over the course of 25 minutes rallied against Democrats, the DOJ, the FBI, President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Amid the legal chaos, Trump is still a Republican front-runner for the 2024 election. It is possible the trial over his hush money payments will coincide with the timing of next year's presidential primaries.