Dozens injured when freak hailstorm pummels Red Rocks concertgoers

Several tornadoes tear through Texas, leaving at least 4 dead
Rescue efforts are ongoing for people possibly trapped by debris in Matador, Texas.LEARN MORE
Seven people were taken to the hospital and 80 to 90 more were injured at the Louis Tomlinson concert at the Colorado venue.
Seven people were taken to a hospital and dozens more were hurt as a hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater Wednesday evening in Morrison, Colorado, about 10 miles west of Denver.
According to West Metro Fire, those who were taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries. As many as 80 to 90 more people were treated for injuries at Red Rocks, WMFR wrote on Twitter just before midnight.
Injuries included cuts and broken bones, according to the agency.
The hailstorm pounded the famous Colorado venue ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert.
Rescue efforts are ongoing for people possibly trapped by debris in Matador, Texas.LEARN MORE
One person said they suffered a broken finger from being struck by hail. Another shared video with Scripps News Denver of the moment he hid under a folding table to avoid the hail storm. A separate video showed a thick blanket of hail that looked like snow on the grounds of the venue late in the evening.
Severe weather swept across a large swath of the state throughout the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Multiple tornadoes and large hail were spotted on the Eastern Plains.
Tomlinson, formerly with beloved boy band One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show was pushed back at least twice due to the weather.
At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show was officially postponed. The venue said it would have more information for ticket holders.
"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" Tomlinson wrote on Twitter.
This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg at Scripps News Denver.
Rescue efforts are ongoing for people possibly trapped by debris in Matador, Texas.
A Scripps News investigation found old and nonfunctioning outdoor emergency systems in communities across America.
Power demand in Texas is expected to reach an all-time high on Wednesday as most of the state's population is under an extreme heat warning.
Doctors say infants' rib cages are more elastic and flexible, so a weighted sleep sack or blanket could negatively affect their breathing.
Water resources are becoming more scarce in the Western U.S., and a Supreme Court ruling delivers a major blow to the Navajo Nation.
The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March on espionage charges. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in Russian prison.