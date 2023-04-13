Drake Bell found safe after being reported missing in Florida

Missing Dallas teen found locked in North Carolina shed
The Daytona Beach Police Department says it has made contact with former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell.
Authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, say they are in contact with former Nickelodeon star Jared Bell, also known as Drake Bell, after he was reported missing.
“Mr. Bell is safe,” the Daytona Police Department stated.
Police did not say where Bell, 36, had been since he was last seen Wednesday night.
He was considered "missing" and "endangered," but police did not specify why they made that determination.
The initial post by the police gained a lot of attention on social media, which prompted the department to assure readers that the post was legitimate.
Bell was one of the stars of "Drake and Josh," a hit show in the early 2000s.
In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to charges related to 2017 crimes that involved a 15-year-old girl.
The charges included attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.
This story was originally reported by Scripps News Tampa.
