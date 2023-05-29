Driver claiming to have an explosive device drives to Canada border

South Korean arrested for opening plane emergency exit door
Police apprehended a suspect accused of driving erratically in a vehicle with a sign indicating there was an explosive device in the automobile.
The driver of a vehicle with a sign indicating there was an explosive device on board led Maine State Police on a chase on Interstate 95 to the Canadian border on Monday, officials said.
A trooper fired shots after the motorist attempted to maneuver the truck toward the Canadian port of entry in Woodstock, New Brunswick, and the man surrendered without injury, state police said.
The border crossing was temporarily closed, and crime scene technicians and the Maine State Police Bomb Squad were expected to be at the scene through the night, officials said.
Officials said there was no danger to the public.
A state trooper noticed the sign on the vehicle indicating the motorist had an explosive device of some sort after attempting to stop the motorist around 10:40 a.m. Monday. Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to to stop, state police said.
State police said Holford was taken to the Aroostook County Jail. It was not known if he had a lawyer.
Maine State Police, the state attorney general's office and Canadian authorities were jointly investigating the incident, officials said.
