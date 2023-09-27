Driver dead after PIT maneuver used during pursuit

Off-duty Texas trooper shoots Black neighbor he thought was intruder
The incident occurred just days after a trooper retired after reportedly performing a PIT maneuver on a car not involved in a chase.
The incident occurred just days after a trooper retired after reportedly performing a PIT maneuver on a car not involved in a chase.
Arkansas State Police said a driver fleeing from police died after troopers performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver on the car.
Police said the maneuver was performed on Interstate 30 in Little Rock. Police said the incident involved a 2006 BMW with fictitious tags.
Police said the vehicle ran two red lights, reached speeds of 120 mph and nearly collided with another motorist.
“Fleeing from law enforcement is reckless and has serious consequences,” said Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar. “Although we regret any loss of life, ASP Troopers put the lives of innocent motorists first.”
An FN Five-seven semi-automatic pistol was located in the vehicle, Arkansas State Police said.
Officials did not say at what speed the car was traveling at the time of the maneuver. Generally, PIT maneuvers become risky when the vehicle is going over 35 mph.
Police also did not reveal the identity of the driver. Officials also did not reveal why troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Days earlier, KATV-TV reported that Arkansas state trooper Cpl. Thomas Hubbard retired after he performed a PIT maneuver in error. The outlet reported that Hubbard performed the maneuver on a vehicle not involved in the chase. The chase involved a vehicle moving at speeds of 100 mph.
Officers use the maneuver to ram a vehicle to turn 180 degrees in an effort to get it to stop.
