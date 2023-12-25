Drone injures 3 US troops, Biden orders strike on Iran-aligned group

When will the presidential field start to shrink?
The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack.
President Joe Biden has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three U.S. service members were injured in a drone attack in Northern Iraq.
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said one of the U.S. troops suffered critical injuries in the attack that occurred earlier on Monday.
Biden, who is spending Christmas at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, was briefed on the attack on Monday and ordered the Pentagon to prepare response options.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's national security team quickly drew up plans and presented him with options in a call. President Biden directed strikes against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups.
The latest attack on U.S. troops follows months of escalating threats and actions against American forces in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the devastating war in Gaza.
The U.S. has blamed Iran, which has funded and trained Hamas, for the rising violence by its network of proxy groups across the region, including attacks by Yemen’s Houthis against commercial and military vessels thorough a critical shipping choke point in the Red Sea.
The change, inside legislation signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July, reflects Ukrainians' dismay with the 22-month-old Russian conflict.
Christmas celebrations were called off in Bethlehem as a war between Israel and Hamas continued during a bloody weekend.
KFC dominates the season, with 3.6 million families in Japan making advance reservations for bespoke Christmas chicken.
Kevin Spacey again presented himself as his "House of Cards" character in a Christmas Eve YouTube video.
Volunteers with the Salvation Army share why they spend the holidays helping and hosting people in need.
Representatives for the actor said he was reportedly battling cancer and died shortly after his diagnosis.