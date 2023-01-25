E.W. Scripps CEO shares his thoughts on the changing news industry

As a way to pull back the curtain amid National News Literacy Week, Adam Symson, the president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company, sits down with Scripps News' Christian Bryant to explore what's happened in the news industry in terms of trust and transparency. He shares the changes he's seen since his start in the business, including the new idea of a hostile relationship between audience and journalists, and solutions to building valuable relationships with viewers the future of what he calls "the golden age of media."

National News Literacy Week Just 26% of Americans say they trust most news most of the time. This annual event underscores the vital role of news literacy in a democracy and provides audiences of all ages with the knowledge and tools to become more news-literate. SEE MORE