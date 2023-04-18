Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts becomes highest-paid NFL player

Fly, Jalen Hurts, fly! The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback signed a $255 million contract extension over the next five years, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The 24-year-old signed the contract Monday, which calls for $179.304 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024, according to an NFL press release.

Top 5 highest annual average NFL salaries

(According to contract data on overthecap.com

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: $51 million

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: $50.2 million

3. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: $49 million

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: $46.1 million

5. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: $46 million

Agent Nicole Lynn

In addition, Hurts' agent — Nicole Lynn — also secured the Eagles' first ever no-trade clause. The deal is said to be the largest contract ever completed by a female agent.

Furthermore, Lynn is reportedly the first Black woman to represent a player in a Super Bowl.

Some of Hurts' history

2023

• Signed largest NFL contract at $255 million

• Named one of five finalists for NFL's MVP Award (was runner up to Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes)



2022-2023 NFL season

• Led Eagles to Super Bowl LVII

• Earned Pro Bowl nod

• Completed 66.5% of his passes for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing 165 times for another 760 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing (2nd-most ever by an NFL QB)

• Broke Eagles record of 4,461 total yards, ranking 3rd in the NFL in total yards per game

• Tied an Eagles record with 35 total touchdowns



2021

• Finished with 3,144 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 139 carries for 784 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns

• Led all quarterbacks in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns

• Became Eagles full-time starter

• Switched jersey number to No. 1



2020

• Began season as third-string QB, took over starting role in week 14

• Started in four games for Philadelphia Eagles

• Was second-round pick in NFL Draft by Philadelphia Eagles, 53rd overall pick



2019

• Led nation in yards per pass attempt (11.3; FBS record is 11.6)

• Ranked second in passing efficiency rating (191.2; fourth best in school history), yards per completion (16.3), points responsible for per game (22.9) and touchdowns accounted for (53)

• Voted Heisman Trophy runner-up

• Transferred to University of Oklahoma for senior year



2018

• Finished fourth all-time at Alabama in winning percentage at 92.9%

• Set all-time record for rushing touchdowns by an Alabama quarterback (23 throughout 42 career games)



2017

• Started all 14 games in second Crimson Tide season

• Ranked third in the SEC in total offensive yards

• Completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,081 yards and 17 touchdowns with only one interception



2016

• Earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year accolades as a freshman at University of Alabama

• Was responsible for 36 touchdowns, finished with 3,734 yards of total offense

• Became first Alabama player to rush for 100 yards and pass for 300 or more in a single game in school history

• Set Crimson Tide's single-season rushing record by a quarterback (954 rushing yards)

• Graduated from Channelview High School in Texas, became early enrollee at University of Alabama

• Passed for 2,384 yards with 26 touchdown passes (at Channelview)

• Rushed for 1,391 yards and 25 touchdowns (at Channelview)



2015

• Committed to University of Alabama as a Channelview High School student