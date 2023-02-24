East Palestine residents meet with activist Erin Brockovich
High-profile activist Erin Brockovich spoke with residents in the village of East Palestine, Ohio on Friday evening during a town hall event.
High-profile activist Erin Brockovich, most known for the movie named after her starring actress Julia Roberts about her fight against an energy corporation, spoke with residents in the village of East Palestine, Ohio on Friday evening during a town hall event.
She told residents that they will not have information handed to them and they will have to work to empower themselves."Unfortunately this is not a quick fix, this is going to be a long game," Brockovich said.
Brockovich came to the event with a prominent attorney to explain to residents their rights and options.
Attorney Mikal Watts of Texas was scheduled to be there and speak to residents.
As the Associated Press reported, Brockovich's legal associates are among teams looking to represent affected residents in litigation after a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in a fiery crash and spilled toxic chemicals into the surroundings.
Brutal winter weather is causing havoc across the country
In Massachusetts freezing rain led to a pileup of more than a dozen cars and trucks.By Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Malcolm X's family files $100M lawsuit against NYPD, CIA and FBI
This lawsuit comes less than a year after the city of New York agreed to pay $36 million to two men wrongly convicted of Malcolm X’s murder.By Seth Wenig / AP
Pres. Biden confirms no plans to visit East Palestine 'at this moment'
President Joe Biden confirmed to reporters at the White House on Friday that he will not be going to East Palestine, Ohio "at this moment."By AP
Top Stories
Cities turn to grey water recycling to fight drought
Grey water can also be used for landscaping and gardening in places with proper regulations. California and Arizona are just two states allowing it.By John Locher / AP
Culinary Academy of Las Vegas helps drive a historic employment rate
The academy says it's making it so anybody interested in the hospitality sector can take that next big step in their career.By Peter Lipomi
Pres. Biden confirms no plans to visit East Palestine 'at this moment'
President Joe Biden confirmed to reporters at the White House on Friday that he will not be going to East Palestine, Ohio "at this moment."By AP