Eating any red meat increases risk of Type 2 diabetes, study finds

Study: 1.3 billion people could be living with diabetes by 2050
People with diabetes are at higher risk for heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease.LEARN MORE
A new study indicates eating more red meat can give you more than a 60% higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes.
People who eat red meat just twice a week have a higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life, and the risk is even larger with greater consumption, a new study found.
Researchers from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health reached this conclusion by studying the eating habits of more than 216,000 people enrolled in health studies that spanned three decades, according to the study published Thursday in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Every two to four years, these participants answered detailed questions about their diets, and by the end of the study, more than 22,000 developed Type 2 diabetes.
Participants who ate the most red meat had a 62% higher risk of developing the disease compared to those who ate the least.
This included both processed meats — like sausage, bacon and hot dogs — and unprocessed meats — like hamburgers, beef, pork and lamb.
Eating an additional serving of processed or unprocessed red meat had a 46% or 24% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, respectively.
Additionally, the researchers found substituting just one of these daily red meat servings for another protein source, like a serving of nuts and legumes, was associated with a 30% lower risk, and substituting for a serving of dairy had a 22% lower risk.
People with diabetes are at higher risk for heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease.LEARN MORE
And although it didn't definitively link eating red meat to causing Type 2 diabetes, the study built upon evidence from previous studies strongly associating the two by adding details about how red meat consumption affects a person over time.
"Given our findings and previous work by others, a limit of about one serving per week of red meat would be reasonable for people wishing to optimize their health and well-being," said senior author Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition.
This optimizing of health is vital as rates of Type 2 diabetes are rising globally, with 90% to 95% of the 37 million Americans with the disease having Type 2. And although it was once an issue for adults over 45, more children and teens are getting the diagnosis due to rising obesity rates.
A pulmonologist and the American Lung Association are among those raising health concerns about heated tobacco products.
Leishmaniasis is transmitted by sand flies, which are insects smaller than mosquitoes that live in Texas and other southern states.
Products such as Dayquil, Mucinex, Sudafed PE, Allegra and Benadryl have an active ingredient a government panel deemed "ineffective."
Scripps News spoke with a representative from the Israel Defense Forces about the need to maintain the protection of the Iron Dome.
The death toll stood at 4,137 lives lost reported by Hamas, plus 1,400 lives lost that were reported by Israel, as the conflict continued.
In the latest numbers from King County, where Seattle is located, shootings this quarter compared to the last five are up 17%.