Ecuador earthquake kills at least 12, causes wide damage
A report from Ecuador's Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate ruled out a tsunami threat.
A strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru on Saturday, killing at least a dozen people, trapping others under rubble, and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in a televised address to the nation said the earthquake killed 12 people.
One victim was a passenger in a vehicle crushed by rubble from a house in the Andean community of Cuenca, according to the Risk Management Secretariat, the South American country's emergency response agency.
In the coastal state of El Oro, three people died and several were trapped under rubble, the agency reported. In the community of Machala, a two-story home collapsed before people could evacuate, a pier gave way and a building's walls cracked, trapping an unknown number of people.
The agency said firefighters worked to rescue people while the National Police assessed damage, their work made more difficult by downed lines that interrupted telephone and electricity service.
In Guayaquil, about 170 miles southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks in buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels in Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people.
Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.
One video posted online showed three anchors of a show dart from their studio desk as the set shook. They initially tried to shake it off as a minor quake but soon fled off camera. One anchor indicated the show would go on a commercial break, while another repeated, "My God, my God."
A report from Ecuador's Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate ruled out a tsunami threat.
The earthquake was also felt in Peru, from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported. In the northern region of Tumbes, the old walls of an Army barracks collapsed, authorities said.
Ecuador is particularly prone to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake centered farther north on the Pacific Coast in a more sparsely populated area of the country killed more than 600 people.
Strawberry fields devastated by flooding in California
Strawberries grow along the California coast on about 35,000 acres of land, and the state produces nearly 90% of America’s strawberries.
Nearly 60 dead as cyclone slams southern Africa
This marks the second time the cyclone, which has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February, made landfall in mainland Africa.
Helicopter rescues man trapped by rising river in California
The man was driving when he got swept away in the flooded Salinas River.
Top Stories
Frozen fruit recall at Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco over hepatitis risk
Five people were infected with hepatitis A, two of whom were hospitalized, following the consumption of the strawberries, according to the CDC.
Supervisor in Tyre Nichols' death retired before firing
Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump says letting Smith retire was a cowardly move to avoid consequences.
Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world's poor
Ukraine announced a 120-day extension on Saturday, the day the deal was set to expire.